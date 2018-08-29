Tennis teams compete against Prairie Grove
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
The Siloam Springs boys tennis team picked up three wins in singles, but the Panthers lost all three doubles matches as Prairie Grove won a nonconference match 4-3 at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.
