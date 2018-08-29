Weightlifters shine at world championship

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Eleanor Mallow, left, and Lynn Paskiewicz, right, recently returned from the 2018 World Masters Weightlifting Championship — L'Hospitalet in Barcelona Spain. Paskiewicz won a bronze medal in her age and weight category and Mallow placed fourth in her category. They are pictured in front of a banner in support of their trip at Crossfit Siloam Springs, where they train.