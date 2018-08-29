Weightlifters shine at world championship

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Eleanor Mallow, left, and Lynn Paskiewicz, right, recently returned from the 2018 World Masters Weightlifting Championship &#x2014; L'Hospitalet in Barcelona Spain. Paskiewicz won a bronze medal in her age and weight category and Mallow placed fourth in her category. They are pictured in front of a banner in support of their trip at Crossfit Siloam Springs, where they train.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Eleanor Mallow, left, and Lynn Paskiewicz, right, recently returned from the 2018 World Masters Weightlifting Championship — L'Hospitalet in Barcelona Spain. Paskiewicz won a bronze medal in her age and weight category and Mallow placed fourth in her category. They are pictured in front of a banner in support of their trip at Crossfit Siloam Springs, where they train.

There are many ways to describe Lynn Paskiewicz and Eleanor Mallow -- mother, grandmother, professional.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.