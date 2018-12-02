Sign in
News Obits Sports Opinion Business Friends & Family Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Accident on Highway 412 Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday A Siloam Springs police officer waits with a motorist while a tow truck made its way to the scene of an accident that took place on U.S. Highway 412 on Tuesday afternoon.

Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday

A Siloam Springs police officer waits with a motorist while a tow truck made its way to the scene of an accident that took place on U.S. Highway 412 on Tuesday afternoon.

Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday

A Siloam Springs police officer waits with a motorist while a tow truck made its way to the scene of an accident that took place on U.S. Highway 412 on Tuesday afternoon.

Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday

A Siloam Springs police officer waits with a motorist while a tow truck made its way to the scene of an accident that took place on U.S. Highway 412 on Tuesday afternoon.

General News on 12/02/2018

Print Headline: Accident on Highway 412

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT