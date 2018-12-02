Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday At the beginning of a workshop on Tuesday night, Mindy Hunt, who was elected to represent Ward 1 on the city's board of directors in November, asks a question about a point raised by City Administrator Phillip Patterson. The workshop was held to teach members of the city board and planning commission about different types of decisions they face while working in city government and was attended by the planning commission as well as current and incoming city board members. Seated next to Hunt, (from left) is Planning Commissioner Ted Song; City Board Director Carol Smiley; City Board Director Bob Coleman; newly elected City Board Director (Ward 2) Marla Sappington; and Planning Commission Chairwoman Judy Nation.

During a workshop on Tuesday night, a member of the city's planning commission asked the city board to consider allowing the commission a broader scope of authority when evaluating certain requests.

The workshop was led by City Administrator Phillip Patterson and consisted of the planning commission, the city board -- including the three, newly-elected members -- and a few members of city staff. Its main purpose was to educate the commission and existing and incoming members of the board about legislative and quasi-judicial decision making -- two distinctly different methods widely used by members of government bodies to help them to arrive at fact-based conclusions when deciding how to vote on different issues.

The dialogue took a detour, however, when Commissioner Karl Mounger said he thinks the commission should be the final say for a lot of the things they vote on and that not everything needs to be sent to the board. Mounger then requested that the board look into the matter when its new members take their positions in January. Mounger said he's been interested in this for a few years now and said that if it were allowed, it could make things easier for the city board, city staff and expedite the process for applicants of different developments.

Mounger also said that he recently attended a state convention for planning commissioners in Little Rock and left feeling like many commissioners across the state feel that the amount of discretion they have is being increasingly limited. If his request were upheld in some way, it would impact the existing application process for developers in the city.

Currently, the commission's job is to assess the details of a given application and determine whether the proposal is in compliance with regulations adopted by the board. Once that occurs, a vote takes place to determine a recommendation of yes or no, which is sent to the board who makes the final call.

The commission also only meets once per month and the board twice per month, which often makes the process of getting a request approved lengthy for developers. This was an area of concern for Commissioner Todd Colvin.

"I wish it was quicker for a developer to build in this city, and I feel that we're creating some of our own problems in that matter," Colvin said. "When you start stacking us up against other cities and everybody's sort of on the same level, developers are going to think, 'I can be making money over here a lot quicker than I can over there.' I'm not even really as much slicing and dicing over who gets the final say as much as I'm thinking we just need to work together, because if we don't get with it, we're going to fall behind in this town. Developers are going to go where it's simpler and where it's easier."

Generally speaking, responses from others were supportive of Mounger's comment. City Board Director Carol Smiley said she wasn't opposed to the idea but that she didn't think Tuesday night's meeting was an appropriate setting to discuss it, and suggested holding another meeting at some point soon to do so.

Community Development Director Don Clark said that city staff would be supportive of the idea if it became a serious prospect. Patterson said he was not opposed to the idea and if the board wants to move in that direction, the city would be happy to look at how that change could be effectively implemented.

However, even if the change were to happen, state law requires that some types of requests be granted final approval from the city board, Patterson said. Examples include things like rezoning applications or requests for special-use permits, but, legally speaking, it's possible for the commission to have the final say on requests for significant development permits or preliminary plats, he said.

Legislative vs. quasi-judicial decisions

Aside from this, the meeting's focus was centered around legislative and quasi-judicial decisions. The terms describe two types of decisions governing bodies face. In short, a legislative decision establishes a policy -- like adopting codes -- to be used in the future, according to a PowerPoint slide Patterson displayed during the meeting. In contrast, a quasi-judicial decision is overseeing the application of an existing policy.

There were a few reasons for discussing the topic, but Patterson said it was primarily due to a desire to talk about the ways in which members of deliberative bodies decide how to vote on issues. With new board members taking office in January, in addition to a recent controversial rezoning proposal, he said this seemed like a good time to do it.

The board's responsibility to ensure everyone's right to a fair hearing process was a focal point of the evening. The point emphasized the most by Patterson and City Attorney Jay Williams was that this is done differently depending on whether the decision being made is legislative or quasi-judicial.

A key aspect of legislative decisions is that they're likely to affect a majority of the population, Patterson said. Because of this, those making the decision on these issues can gather information from a wide range of sources such as the internet, books, newspapers, talking to the public or members of city staff.

Making quasi-judicial decisions, however, is a much more restrictive process because the conclusion one arrives at on an issue is based solely on the information presented during a public hearing, Patterson said. This means that those voting on these decisions cannot speak to members of the public about them while the hearing is ongoing, a situation Williams and Patterson referred to as ex-parte communication.

Because of this, Patterson stressed how important it is to attend public hearings to make concerns or opinions known in that setting so that they can be entered into the public record. If people express concerns about a quasi-judicial issue outside of a public hearing to a member of the board or commission, that member often won't be able to use that information and could potentially have to recuse themselves from voting. Patterson said he understands the difficulty of putting that into practice in a small city, and jokingly described a hypothetical encounter.

"If it was a perfect world, you'd have a statement ready," Patterson said. "You'd have a card you could whip out and say 'Stop, since that issue is a quasi-judicial matter, I cannot participate in any ex parte communication, so please attend the public hearing and present all your facts and concerns to the full planning commission or board so that your concerns and facts can be entered into the record and be used to formulate our decision. Now, please go away so I can finish buying my groceries.' It never works that way, you can't do that. But, I think what you can do is something along those lines. 'I appreciate your comments and I want to be able to use your comments and the facts that you have presented in the board's or the planning commission's deliberation. The only way I can do that is for you to attend the hearing and put your comments in the record.'"

General News on 12/02/2018