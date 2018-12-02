Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs Kiwanis member Wendell Skelton helped unload and sort poinsettias for the club's annual sale. The club sold a record 820 poinsettias and Skelton was the leading salesperson, selling a total of 187, according to club president Katie Rennard. The local Kiwanis club is raising money to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Siloam Springs. The library allows families to sign up children from birth to age 6 to receive a book each month of their very own, Rennard said. The books are donated by Penguin Books but the shipping cost is around $25 per child each year. The Kiwanis club is trying to raise enough money to start and fund the program for three years, she said. The club is also looking for community partners to help fund the project, Rennard said.

General News on 12/02/2018