Siloam Springs 57, Fort Smith Northside 38

Senior Chloe Price poured in a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers to help the Lady Panthers earn a spot in Saturday's fifth-place game.

The results of Saturday's fifth-place game against Camdenton, Mo., were not available at presstime.

Southside (0-5) pulled within 23-16 late in the first half, but Price hit two free throws and a 3-pointer in the waning seconds for a 28-16 Lady Panthers' lead at halftime.

Sophomore Jael Harried chipped in 10 and Brooklyn Shreve added eight for Siloam Springs (2-2). Erin Graham and Sabrina Phonkhomphon led Southside, which trailed 43-23 after three quarters, with 10 points each.

Sports on 12/02/2018