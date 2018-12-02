Charlie Kaijo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs sophomore Sydney Moorman makes a move against Rogers during the First National Bank of NWA Great 8 Classic on Thursday at W.E. King Arena at Rogers High School.

ROGERS -- Rogers High got off a nice start thanks to the smooth shooting stroke of Kate McConnell en route to a big win in the opening round of the First National Bank of NWA Great 8 Classic.

The 5-foot-7 guard poured in a game-high 22 points and tied a school record by hitting six 3-pointers to lead the Lady Mounties to a 65-34 win over Siloam Springs on Thursday evening in King Arena.

The Lady Mounties never trailed as McConnell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game. She did the same thing to begin the second half to push Rogers' lead to 37-22.

Rogers coach Preston Early says McConnell has the green light to fire away thanks to plenty offseason work improving her shooting touch. But her teammates look for her, too.

"I was proud of her today because I thought she played more of a complete game," Early said. "Early in the year, I thought she was pressing so hard to prove that her work had paid off.

"She picked her opportunities great and you can just see that soft touch. Several of those kids had assists to her. Passes are right there on her shoulder and she was just stroking them."

The Lady Mounties also got good work from their two post players. Ally Figenskau reached double figures with 10, but Caroline Larkin also added eight off the bench.

Siloam Springs stayed close, making 13 of 18 free throws in the first half and trailed 31-22 at halftime. Chloe Price had 11 of her team-high 15 points in the first half, while sophomore Jadyn Still added 10.

Early was pleased with the way his team executed offensively and the shot clock, which is being used in the tournament, was never a factor.

"We showed a lot of poise I thought," Early said. "About three or four times when it did get single digits we handled it. Nothing trashy. I think every time it started winding down we got a post feed."

Rogers held the Lady Panthers to only three third-quarter points and led 44-25 entering the fourth quarter.

Rogers High 65, Siloam Springs 34

Siloam Springs 11 11 3 9 -- 34

Rogers 17 14 13 21 -- 65

Siloam Springs (1-2): Price 15, Still 10, Brown 4, Hevener 2, Harried 2, Winesburg 1.

Rogers (3-0): McConnell 22, Figenskau 10, Larkin 8, Hatch 6, Storey 5, Treadwell 4, Covington 3, Risenhoover 3, Carr 2.

