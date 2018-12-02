From Staff Reports

ALMA -- Sidney Pfeiffer hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left to lift the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team to a 40-39 win at Alma on Thursday night.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lady Panthers (2-3).

Pfeiffer and Hannah Riley each finished with nine points for Siloam Springs, while Halle Hernandez and Reina Tiefel each had eight points.

Ninth-grade boys

Alma defeated the ninth-grade boys 44-36 to hand the Panthers their third straight loss.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers (2-3) with 13 points, while Brendan Lashley had 11, Carter Winesburg six, Jace Sutulovich four and Jedi Hunter two.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls picked up their second win to start the season 37-22 against Alma.

Alma led 7-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored the Lady Airedales 13-8 in the second quarter to take a 19-15 lead.

The Lady Panthers (2-0) dominated the third quarter 15-4 to lead 34-19 going into the final quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 13, Anna Wleklinski eight and Brooke Smith two.

Eighth-grade boys

The eighth-grade boys picked up a 37-24 win over the Airedales in Siloam Springs' first official game of the season. The eighth-graders played a pair of games in the Allen Classic that do not count toward their season.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers (1-0) with 15 points, while Connor Clayton scored 12.

Up next

All six junior high basketball teams return to action on Monday.

The ninth-graders play at Springdale George, while the seventh- and eighth-grade teams play at Bentonville Washington.

