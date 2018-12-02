LaWanna Shelley

LaWanna Shelley, 76, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Nov. 29, 2018, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born May 4, 1942, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to L.C. McCratic and Betty Anderson McCratic. She married Lonnie Dwayne Shelley on Oct. 20, 1962. She worked for Walmart, Brand Rex and the Siloam Springs School District over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband and brother, Steve McCratic.

She is survived by two daughters, LaDonna Lucas and husband Norman of Colcord, Okla., and Genise England and husband Leon of Summers, Ark.; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl McCratic and wife Marilyn of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and three sisters-in-law, Debbie Hegar of Colcord, Wilma Shelley of Bentonville, Ark., and Willa Mae Shelley of Colcord.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery in West Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 12/02/2018