If the Siloam Springs School District has to close because of inclement weather or other reasons this winter, the school will have the option to allow students to continue learning at home rather than make up days later in the year.

Earlier this year, the Siloam Springs School District received approval from the Arkansas Commissioner of Education to allow students to learn from home for up to five days as part of an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) plan, according to Superintendent Ken Ramey.

Families can take the following steps to prepare for AMI days: • Watch for information on the AMI plan from their child’s school. • Promptly respond to requests for updated contact information and other questions. • Talk with their child about expectations for completion of his/her work on AMI days. * Source: Siloam Springs School District website www.siloamschools.com.

In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed Act 862, which allows school districts to apply for approval of an AMI plan, to be used when school is closed due to exceptional or emergency circumstances such as a contagious disease outbreak, inclement weather, utility outage or other "acts of God," according to the Arkansas Department of Education website, www.arkansased.gov.

As part of the plan, Siloam Springs students were given packets of school work after Thanksgiving break to complete should school officials announce an AMI day.

"The goal is to avoid interruption of the learning process," Ramey wrote in a letter to parents. "If students engage in the learning experiences of an AMI day and submit lessons upon return, the day will be counted as a regular school day and will not have to be made up at the end of the year."

The instructional materials in the AMI packets are tailored to students' needs, according to Ramey. There will be a review of foundational material and won't cover new information, Ramey said. Students will have up to five days after the last AMI day to complete the work in their packets and turn it in, in order to be counted present.

Students in grades kindergarten through fourth were given hard-copy packets and students in fifth through 12th grade will have access to online assignments as well as a hard-copy homework packet. Students in higher grades will be given the option to do their work online or in a hard-copy packet because students may not have access to the internet at home, he said.

In addition to the five AMI days, the school district has inclement weather makeup days built into the calender, including Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 28, and May 28 and 29. The AMI days can be used before or after the makeup days at the superintendent's discretion.

School officials take the decision to close schools for inclement weather very seriously, Ramey said.

"It's a tough call and you want to err on the side of safety," he said. "The most important thing is whether we can put a bus on the road and pick up our children and get back safely."

Ramey said that he works with Transportation Director Steve Avery to monitor the weather and make decisions about whether or not to close school. The transportation department divides the district into four quadrants and a team that includes Ramey, Avery and two transportation department mechanics surveys the roads in each of the quadrants.

"If we're going to have to make a decision about school or about the weather coming in, we usually try to make that decision between 5:30 and 6 a.m.," he said.

If the bad weather lasts several days, the team starts the decision process in mid afternoon to let people know as soon as possible.

Once the decision is make to close school, it will be communicated on the school website and social media pages, as well as through the local media, Ramey said. Principals will also be charged with contacting school employees.

The announcement will also include information about whether it will be a regular snow day or an AMI day, although Ramey cautioned that some local media outlets don't have the capability to designate between the two so parents should double check with the school's website.

In some cases, most roads may be clear but a few select rural areas may be too dangerous for school buses. The district has designated snow route pickups so that families can meet bus drivers at a designated area, Ramey said. Bus drivers will work with families on their routes to inform them of the designated pickup areas.

More information about the school district's AMI plan is available on the school's website, www.siloamschools.com, under the AMI Information quick link.

