From Staff Reports

The Siloam Springs bowling teams got their seasons off to a strong start Tuesday with victories against Elkins at Community Bowl in Siloam Springs.

The girls defeated Elkins 1,989-1,393, while the boys topped the Elks 2,043-1,919.

Sydney Smith bowled games of 179 and 155 for a 344 series, while Tessa Brown recorded a 319 series with games of 155 and 164.

Hannah Barker rolled a game of 167 and Shanna Stoll had a 156 for the Lady Panthers.

Nate Wolfe led the Panthers with a 334 series, rolling games of 172 and 162, while Jakob Elledge had a 333 series with a high game of 188.

Will Bell finished with a 325 series, highlighted by a game of 192.

The Siloam Springs junior varsity bowlers traveled to Rogers to take on Haas Hall on Thursday at Rogers Bowling Center.

The Lady Panthers won the match 1,473-1,352 led by Makaylee Reicheneker's games of 148 and 123, Mercedes Swift 146 and Dixi Middleton 127.

The boys also won their match, 1,526-1,479. The Panthers trailed Haas Hall with one baker game to go and finished with a game of 170 to take the lead. Leading Siloam Springs was Prani Lor with games of 132 and 120 and Luke Baker 127 and 115.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers -- varsity and junior varsity -- return to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Greenwood at Bowling World in Fort Smith.

Sports on 12/02/2018