WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Senior Baily Cameron came through in the clutch with a personal 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter while junior Jordan Martin and sophomore Taylor Fergen each shot lights out in the John Brown University women's basketball team's 77-72 victory at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday night inside the Sheaffer Center.

John Brown (6-1, 2-0 Sooner Athletic) led by as much as 14 points in the third quarter, but the Lions whittled down the deficit to just one point, twice, with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the contest.

Two possessions later, Cameron hit her third 3-pointer of the game and followed up with converting two free throws on the next trip down the floor. After a third defensive stand, Cameron finished off a bucket down low from Martin that returned the lead back to eight, 67-59, as the remainder of the contest turned into a free-throw shooting contest.

JBU hit 16-of-22 from the line in the second half to cement the victory, the Golden Eagles' second win in their last three trips to the Sheaffer Center.

Martin and Fergen combined to shoot 85 percent from the floor, leading five Golden Eagles in double-digit scoring. Martin hit 6 of 7 from the field, including a pair of triples, to post a season-high 18 points while grabbing six boards and dishing out four assists. Fergen, meanwhile, also had six boards and three assists and hit 5 of 6 from the field to contribute 15 points, also a season-best mark.

Cameron scored nine of her 15 points in the second half and added six rebounds. Senior Karina Chandra and junior Sara Williams contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

"It was a great team win," said head coach Jeff Soderquist. "It was nice to have five players in double figures."

Impressively, John Brown withstood a season-worst 25 turnovers and limited the Lions (4-3, 0-1) to a mere 34 percent from the floor (24 of 70) and an even worse 17 percent from behind the arc (5 of 29).

Powered by the big three performances, JBU hit 23 of 43 from the field (54 percent) and splashed 9 of 16 (56 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

Kiara Glenn scored a game-high 20 points for SAGU, knocking down all six attempts from the line. She added four assists. Syndeny Meador posted 17 points while Jenna Price completed the double-double, earning 13 points and 10 boards.

The Golden Eagles continued their Texas road trip on Saturday at Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU returns to action at home Thursday night against No. 10 Oklahoma City in the Golden Eagles' final home game of the 2018 calendar year.

Sports on 12/02/2018