If you need help comparing plans or filling-out an application on the Health Insurance Marketplace, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is once again offering free assistance during Open Enrollment until the Dec. 15 deadline.

Appointments may be made with the hospital's certified assisters by calling 479-215-3137.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) was passed in 2010, and this year's Open Enrollment marks the sixth annual campaign to extend healthcare coverage to citizens who would otherwise be uninsured.

To help make health insurance affordable, the government uses household income to determine who is eligible for financial assistance. This aid might include advanced tax credits to help pay for premiums, or discounts on co-pays and deductibles. As in past years, many enrollees are expected to qualify for some type of financial support in 2019. Individuals who are re-enrolling on the marketplace are encouraged to re-evaluate and compare plans, as the lowest-cost option can change from year to year.

All health plans on the Marketplace must offer a comprehensive set of benefits, and coverage cannot be denied for individuals with a pre-existing health condition. Some of the health benefits include free preventive care and wellness services; doctor visits, prescription drugs, hospital and emergency department care, lab services, pediatric services, and mental and behavioral health treatment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Siloam Springs Regional Hospital's certified assisters, call 479-215-3137 today.

