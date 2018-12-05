The Siloam Springs girls basketball team couldn't hold on to a 10-point fourth quarter lead as Camdenton, Mo., rallied for a 72-69 victory in the fifth-place game of the First National Bank of NWA Great 8 Classic held at W.E. King Arena at Rogers High School.

The entire tournament was played with a shot clock, something not implemented yet in Arkansas high school basketball, and it played a factor down the stretch as the Lady Panthers were not able to run off clock late in the game.

First National Bank Great 8 Classic Nov. 29-Dec. 1 W.E. King Arena, Rogers High School Thursday, Nov. 29 Game 1: Ozark (Mo.) 73, FS Southside 22 Game 2: Rogers Heritage 48, Webb City (Mo.) 30 Game 3: Rogers 65, Siloam Springs 34 Game 4: FS Northside 74, Camdenton (Mo.) 33 Friday, Nov. 30 Game 5: Siloam Springs 57, FS Southside 38 Game 6: FS Northside 58, Rogers Heritage 30 Game 7: Ozark, Mo. 55, Rogers 37 Game 8: Camdenton, Mo. 65, Webb City, Mo. 55 Saturday, Dec. 1 Seventh place game: Webb City, Mo. 54, FS Southside 23 Fifth place: Camdenton, Mo. 72, Siloam Springs 69 Third place: Rogers High 54, Rogers Heritage 50 Championship: FS Northside 63, Ozark, Mo. 36

Siloam Springs led 65-55 with less than five minutes remaining, but Camdenton outscored the Lady Panthers 17-4 down the stretch.

Camdenton led 19-14 after the first quarter and 35-34 at halftime, only for Siloam Springs to take a 54-51 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Emery Brown led the Lady Panthers (2-3) with a career-high 21 points, while Jael Harried had 17, Sydney Moorman 11, Chloe Price 10, Brooke Henderson six and Mia Hevener and Brooklyn Shreve each with two.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play Fort Gibson, Okla., Tuesday in the opening round of the Jerry Oquin Invitational held in Inola, Okla. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action either on Thursday night or Friday night pending the results of Tuesday's game.

