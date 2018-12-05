Janet Kay Stafford

Janet Kay Stafford, 60-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on November 30, 2018, at her home. She was born on February 14, 1958 in Kansas City, Kansas, to Wayne James and Betty Schnirch James. Janet graduated from Morgan County R-II High School in Versailles, Missouri. She married Bert Stafford on June 24, 1982, in Versailles, Missouri. They moved to Siloam Springs in 1995 from Stover, Missouri. Janet worked at Walmart as an accounting associate.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne James.

Janet is survived by her husband, Bert Stafford of the home; her daughter, Erin Forsbach and husband Eric of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Cade Forsbach and Grayson Forsbach; mother, Betty James of Versailles, Missouri; her twin sister, Jeannette Meyer of Lebanon, Missouri, sister, Debbie Mueller of Stover, Missouri; and three brothers, Danny James of Versailles, Missouri, Randy James of Latham, Missouri, and Eddie James of Versailles.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Avenue, Springdale, AR 72762. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

