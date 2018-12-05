Santa will be at the Siloam Springs Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 8. This is a wonderful, magical time for children and their families! There will be songs, stories and activities. Each child will have the opportunity to have their time with Santa. This event is sponsored by the Siloam Springs Friends of the Library. Be sure to bring a camera with you to capture your child's magical moment with Santa!

The bi-lingual program for December will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Join Victoria Sandoval as she leads preschool and early elementary-age children in discovering the power and beauty of the English and Spanish language. There will be stories, songs, and activities for the children to enjoy!

Amnesty Weeks will be happening at the Siloam Springs Public Library from Monday, Dec. 17 to Monday, Jan. 7. This gives you, the patron, the opportunity to return any outstanding items you have checked out and the overdue fines on these items waived. You are still responsible for current charges on your record. Please contact the library if you have any questions.

The Adult Reading Group will not meet in December but will resume in January.

The Tuesday Morning Book Club will discuss "Glass Castle" by Jeanette Walls at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. Jeanette's memoir details what is was like to grow up in a dysfunctional and yet very loyal and loving family. This book has been on the New York Times bestseller list for seven years and came out as a major motion picture in 2017. This book is available at the library while supplies last.

Come and participate in our weekly programming. We have events for preschool through high school. Be a part of the action as we explore the topic of the week through art, games, songs, and stories. Please check the webpage to see what these programs will be offering!

We will not have the regular weekly programming Dec. 24 -- Jan. 5. We will resume this programming Monday, Jan. 7. However, we will have a movie at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, and a family craft event at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3.

The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 14, so a water line can be replaced and installed. We will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. We will also be closing early Monday, Dec. 31.

