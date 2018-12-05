Photo courtesy of Texas Wesleyan John Brown sophomore Taylor Fergen drives by a Texas Wesleyan defender during Saturday's game. The Rams defeated the Golden Eagles 69-61.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Sporting a quick 6-2 lead, the John Brown University women's basketball team fell into an offensive funk as the Rams put up 21 first-quarter points en route to a 69-61 decision over the Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon inside the Sid Richardson Center.

JBU (6-2, 2-1 Sooner Athletic) battled through a tough 6-minute, 45-second spurt without a field goal, and the Rams (4-3, 2-0) completed the first 10 minutes of play with an eight-point lead, 21-13, and wouldn't relinquish the advantage for the remainder of the contest.

Senior Baily Cameron finished the first half with nine points, hitting 4 of 7 from the floor, and the visitors pieced together an 18-12 second quarter that pulled the Golden Eagles within two, 33-31, at intermission.

The second half saw John Brown shoot 35 percent (11 of 31) and the Rams build up a game-high 12-point lead with just under two minutes to play. A pair of Cameron 3-pointers and another trey from senior Karina Chandra pulled the Golden Eagles closer before time expired.

Eleven first-half turnovers hampered the John Brown offense, but the Golden Eagles settled down in the second half, committing just four. While taking five more shots in the second half than the first, JBU couldn't overcome a tough conversion percentage from the floor.

The Rams turned JBU's miscues into 13 points and limited the visiting bench to a season-low five points.

Cameron finished the contest with a game-high 18 points. She completed her third double-double of the year, pulling down a game-high 10 boards, a third of JBU's 30 on the afternoon.

Junior Jordan Martin and Chandra each contributed 14 points in the loss, including four 3-pointers each.

Evie Whorley posted 13 points and seven rebounds, while Jordan Brightwell added 12 points and three blocks for Texas Wesleyan in the victory.

After the three-game road trip, the Golden Eagles return to Bill George Arena on Thursday to host No. 10 Oklahoma City in a 6 p.m. tip.

Sports on 12/05/2018