The American College of Cardiology has recognized Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

SSRH was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation based on rigorous on-site evaluation of the staff's ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms.

Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.

"Siloam Springs Regional Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Siloam Springs and its surrounding communities with excellent heart care," said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. "ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Siloam Springs Regional Hospital with Chest Pain Center Accreditation."

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous on-site review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

"Chest Pain Center Accreditation is a great accomplishment for our organization," said Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Maria Wleklinski. "We are committed to using the best practices in heart attack treatment to provide excellent, compassionate care for our patients. There is successful ongoing collaboration between several groups including our emergency room physicians and staff, our cardiology team and our local Siloam Springs EMS.

"This collaboration has led to expedited treatment and possibly transportation for cardiac patients to a higher level of care," Wleklinski said. "Through pursuing chest pain accreditation we are always in the process of continual improvement and ongoing evaluation of our clinical practices to better serve our community."

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Siloam Springs Regional Hospital access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org. For more information about ACC Accreditation Services, visit accreditation.acc.org, or call toll-free 877-271-4176.

General News on 12/05/2018