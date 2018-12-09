Nov. 26

• Michael Wayne Watson, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Adrian Amez Smith, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct/fighting or violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct/fighting or violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.

• Todd Wilson Herlein, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear -- speeding, Siloam Springs Police Department warrant.

Nov. 27

• Ezekial Eliceo Hernandez, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Felicia Kay Winchester, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substace x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; identity fraud - nonfinancial and financial; fleeing.

• Misty Dawn Richardson, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with minor in possession of cigarettes or tobacco products; smoking on school property.

• Santiago-Lugo Wilber, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Anne Marie Carver, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 28

• Wendy Marie Kindy, 37, cited in connection with possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Teresa Lynn Ehardt, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric Wayne Winkler, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 29

• Samuel Dennis Noe Retamoza Stenberg, 35, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and/or cocaine; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; violating a condition of release; tampering, destroying, suppressing, removing, concealing or altering physical evidence.

• Monique Renae Rowbotham, 19, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and/or cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance x2; tampering, destroying, suppressing, removing, concealing or altering physical evidence.

• Austin Lamar Gregory, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joseph Eugene Gifford, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespassing on vehicle or premises.

• Paula Sue Mason, 53, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member -- 3rd degree, apprehension of imminent injury.

• Daniel Jay Sigourney, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- 3rd degree; battery -- 3rd degree.

Dec. 1

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 2

• Jesse Lee Farris, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brittany Yerton, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

General News on 12/09/2018