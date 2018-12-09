Nov. 26
• Michael Wayne Watson, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Adrian Amez Smith, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct/fighting or violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct/fighting or violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
• Todd Wilson Herlein, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear -- speeding, Siloam Springs Police Department warrant.
Nov. 27
• Ezekial Eliceo Hernandez, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Felicia Kay Winchester, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substace x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; identity fraud - nonfinancial and financial; fleeing.
• Misty Dawn Richardson, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with minor in possession of cigarettes or tobacco products; smoking on school property.
• Santiago-Lugo Wilber, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Anne Marie Carver, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 28
• Wendy Marie Kindy, 37, cited in connection with possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Teresa Lynn Ehardt, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Eric Wayne Winkler, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 29
• Samuel Dennis Noe Retamoza Stenberg, 35, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and/or cocaine; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; violating a condition of release; tampering, destroying, suppressing, removing, concealing or altering physical evidence.
• Monique Renae Rowbotham, 19, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and/or cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance x2; tampering, destroying, suppressing, removing, concealing or altering physical evidence.
• Austin Lamar Gregory, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joseph Eugene Gifford, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespassing on vehicle or premises.
• Paula Sue Mason, 53, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member -- 3rd degree, apprehension of imminent injury.
• Daniel Jay Sigourney, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- 3rd degree; battery -- 3rd degree.
Dec. 1
• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 2
• Jesse Lee Farris, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brittany Yerton, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.General News on 12/09/2018
Print Headline: Arrests and citations