The Siloam Springs bowling teams picked up wins against Greenwood at Bowling World in Fort Smith on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers remained undefeated with a 2,259-1,860 victory in their best performance of the season, according to head coach Ken Bolinger.

Siloam Springs had series of 923 and 975 and baker games of 170 and 191.

Tessa Brown led the Lady Panthers with games of 199 and 172, while Shanna Stoll rolled a 186, Hannah Barker a 178 and 161 and Sydney Smith 178.

The Panthers defeated Greenwood 2,322-2,289. Siloam Springs had series of 1,003 and 957 and trailed by 50 pins heading into the baker games.

The Panthers rolled games of 169 and 193 in the bakers to earn their second win of the season.

Nate Wolfe led the Panthers with a 216, while Jakob Elledge rolled a 204 and 187, Colton Clark 179 and Will Bell 174 and 160.

SSHS-FS Southside

The bowling teams traveled to Fort Smith on Tuesday to compete against Fort Smith Southside.

The girls defeated the Lady Mavericks 2,020-1,642.

Sydney Smith led the Lady Panthers with a 189, while Holly Green rolled a 185, Rhi Spence 159 and 146, Dixi Middleton 150, Maci Davis 149 and Tessa Brown 142.

Southside won the boys match 2,531-2,156 to hand the Panthers their first loss.

Colton Clark led the Panthers with games of 194 and 190, Hunter Guest 171, Jakob Elledge and Will Bell each with 161.

Up next

The bowling teams return to action on Thursday for a tri-match with Bentonville and Bentonville West at Fast Lanes in Lowell.

Sports on 12/09/2018