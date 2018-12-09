Sign in
News Obits Sports Opinion Business Friends & Family Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
DaySpring hosts First Friday Coffee December 9, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett, left, speaks to the First Friday Coffee crowd gathered at DaySpring on Friday. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Jan. 4 at Dr. Van Dyck Dentistry in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett, left, speaks to the First Friday Coffee crowd gathered at DaySpring on Friday. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Jan. 4 at Dr. Van Dyck Dentistry in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett, left, speaks to the First Friday Coffee crowd gathered at DaySpring on Friday. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Jan. 4 at Dr. Van Dyck Dentistry in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett, left, speaks to the First Friday Coffee crowd gathered at DaySpring on Friday. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Jan. 4 at Dr. Van Dyck Dentistry in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett speaks to the First Friday Coffee crowd gathered at DaySpring on Friday. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Jan. 4 at Dr. Van Dyck Dentistry in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett speaks to the First Friday Coffee crowd gathered at DaySpring on Friday. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Jan. 4 at Dr. Van Dyck Dentistry in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett speaks to the First Friday Coffee crowd gathered at DaySpring on Friday. The next First Friday Coffee will be held Jan. 4 at Dr. Van Dyck Dentistry in Siloam Springs.

Sports on 12/09/2018

Print Headline: DaySpring hosts First Friday Coffee

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT