The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team won its second straight game Thursday with a 36-21 victory over Bentonville West at Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 5-4 after the first quarter and 13-12 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored the Wolverines 11-2 in the third quarter to take a 24-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers (4-3) with 15 points, while Carter Winesburg had 11, Brendan Lashley six, Caden Pharr and Jace Sutulovich each with two.

Ninth-grade girls

West won the ninth-grade girls game 35-33.

The Lady Wolverines led 8-2 after the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers closed the gap to 16-13 at halftime.

West pulled head 29-19 going into the fourth quarter and withstood a late Lady Panthers rally.

Reina Tiefel led the Lady Panthers (2-5) with 11 points, while Hannah Riley had 10, Alexa Maxwell five, Halle Hernandez four, Jaydah Walker two and Sidney Pfeiffer one.

Eighth-grade boys

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville Ramay outscored the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys 32-14 in the second half to take a 52-26 win on Thursday.

Ramay led 8-6 after the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime. The Indians took a 39-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers (2-1) with nine points, while Connor Clayton had six, Levi Fox four, Gabriel Cruz, Will Van Asche and Camden Blackfox each with two, Dayton Medcalf one.

Eighth-grade girls

FAYETTEVILLE -- The eighth-grade girls suffered their first loss of the season 48-35 to Fayetteville Ramay.

Ramay led 15-13 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime. The Lady Indians extended their lead to 38-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs (3-1) with 20 points, while Mimo Jacklik had seven and Grace Price and Brooke Smith each with four.

Seventh-grade boys

FAYETTEVILLE -- The seventh-grade boys suffered their first loss of the season 47-21 to Fayetteville Ramay.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers (1-1) with nine points, while Cayden Hansen had five, Eric Deibler four, Ben Stratman two and Silas Tugwell one.

Seventh-grade girls

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ramay won the seventh-grade girls game 35-9, dropping the Lady Panthers to 1-2.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers with three points, while Ahnaka Buxton, Addison Pilcher and Chaney Stanaland each had two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams play at Pea Ridge on Monday, while the seventh- and eighht-grade teams play at Springdale George.

