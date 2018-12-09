Gregory "Bos" William Boswood

Gregory "Bos" William Boswood, 67, of Watts, Okla., died Dec. 6, 2018, in his home.

He was born Oct. 11, 1951, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Bill Boswood and Sharon Lindley Boswood. He married Nancy Burrous on Dec. 27, 1972, in the home of Nancy and Richard Burrous. He was a teacher and coach in Watts and Kansas, Okla., and he received his master's degree from Northeastern State University. Greg was a fifth-generation plasterer. He loved outdoors, music, NASCAR and his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife and a brother, Scott.

He is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn Phillips and husband Brian of Fayetteville, Ark., and Megan Andrews and husband Clayton of Kansas, Okla.; three grandchildren; a sister, Kimberly Pearson and husband Philip of Cincinnati, Ark., and a brother, Norman Miller and wife Pat of Watts.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph E. Harris

Ralph E. Harris, 84, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 4, 2018, at Circle of Life at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Roscoe, Texas, to Lloyd Harris and Vivian Blakenship Harris. He married Connie J. Sherman in Colorado City, Texas. He worked many jobs, the last being a sales associate for Walmart.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Weldon Lloyd, Bill and Neil Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; two sons, Clayton Harris and wife Dawn of Centerton, Ark., and Oscar Paul Harris and Heather of Muskegon, Mich.; a daughter, Cindy Holmes and husband Mike of Bunch, Okla.; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Bucklew of Colorado City.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762 or your local Humane Society.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Leona Kelley-Leonard

Leona Michelle Kelley Leonard, 47, of Seminole, Okla., former resident of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 27, 2018, at Oklahoma University Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

She was born Feb. 2, 1971, in Gravette, Ark., to Robert Leon Kelley and Edna May Janes Kelley. Following her high school graduation, she served in the U.S. Army. She married Jason Leonard on Feb. 12, 2001, in Fort Smith, Ark.

She was a politician at heart and an advocate for senior citizens, veterans and children. She also enjoyed volunteering her time doing charity work. She was an environmentalist and a Boy Scout leader.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jason Leonard of the home; one son, Michael Allan Leonard of Seminole; two daughters, Jade Mystique Jasmine Leonard and Rebecca Lynn Leonard both of Seminole; her father, Robert Leon Kelley and wife Virginia of Muldrow, Okla.; a sister, Jennete Kelley; and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Seminole Masonic Lodge located at 1729 Oklahoma Highway 9 West in Seminole.

Swearingen Funeral Home of Seminole is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Faye Skaggs

Norma Faye Skaggs, 84, of Springtown, Ark., died Dec. 6, 2018, at Siloam Healthcare in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Benton County, Ark., to John H. Shook and Frances E. Harris Shook. She married Kenneth Eugene Skaggs on June 1, 1951, in Bentonville, Ark. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Highfill, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husband; three grandsons, Michael Riggs, Victor Skaggs and Jonathan Miller; and one brother, Wayne Shook.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Skaggs of Gentry, Ark., and Kenny Skaggs and wife Elizabeth of Springtown; three daughters, Julie Miller and husband David of Gentry, Caroline Riggs and husband Howard of Gentry, and Lisa Skaggs of Tahlequah, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Milszarski of Rogers, Ark., and Peggy Jackson of Temple, Texas; and two brothers, J.L. Shook of West Fork, Ark., and Donny Shook of Gentry.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Springtown Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arangements.

Reba Faye Smythe

Reba Faye Smythe, 94, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 5, 2018, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born in Wedington, Ark., on Aug. 18, 1924, to Ralph Davis and Josephine Carter Davis. She married C.L. Smythe. She worked many years as a dental assistant for Dr. John Stockton and then for Dr. John Allison. She was a member of the Community Christian Fellowship. She loved to garden, to read and take walks.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her son, Charles Smythe and wife Ann of Siloam Springs; two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel with Pastor Pat Callahan officiating. Burial will be at Weddington Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 12/09/2018