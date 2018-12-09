A Siloam Springs man is in custody at the Benton County Jail after being arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant from Wisconsin for a parole violation relating to battery of a law enforcement officer.

On Dec. 5 an officer of the Siloam Springs Police Department received information about an individual living in Siloam Springs with an out of state warrant, according to a press release provided by the SSPD. Detectives later identified the man as Kevin Childers, and learned that he has been living in Siloam Springs under the alias "Robert Rotondo," in order to be able to work as a personal trainer.

Detectives made contact with Childers and took him into custody without incident, the press release states. During a later interview, it was discovered Childers had been evading law enforcement for about 10 years. Childers' prior criminal convictions consist of armed robbery, battery of a law enforcement officer, escape criminal arrest, habitual criminality and identity fraud.

General News on 12/09/2018