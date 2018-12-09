INOLA, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs girls basketball went 0-3 this past week in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

The tournament was originally scheduled to run through Saturday, but the games were all pushed up one day because of the threat of inclement weather and it concluded on Friday.

The Lady Panthers were defeated by Fort Gibson, Okla., in their opening game of the tournament 60-33 on Tuesday.

Mia Hevener led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Jael Harried had seven, Brooklyn Shreve five, Emery Brown four, Sydney Moorman three and Chloe Price, Morgan Winesburg and Jadyn Still each with two.

Siloam Springs lost to Verdigris, Okla., on Wednesday 41-36.

Harried led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Price had nine, Moorman eight, Shreve three and Brown, Alexsis Fortner and Winesburg each with two.

The Lady Panthers lost to Stilwell, Okla., 66-46 in the seventh-place game on Friday morning.

Harried scored 13 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Price had 10, Shreve six, Moorman and Hevener each with five, Brown four, Still two and Fortner one.

SSHS (2-6) is scheduled to return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Rogers Heritage.

