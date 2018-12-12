After a season-high scoring performance, John Brown senior Josh Bowling garnered Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

For Bowling, the team's leading scorer in seven of 11 contests this year, it marks his first-career weekly award from the SAC and the third time John Brown has captured the honor under fifth-year coach Jason Beschta.

The Detroit, Mich., product racked up 29.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, and shot 63 percent from the field, as the No. 23 Golden Eagles extended their SAC road winning streak to three with a 71-66 win at Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday. Earlier in the week, JBU fell in an NAIA Top 25 matchup inside Bill George Arena against No. 14 Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Against SCU, Bowling hit 9 of 15 from the field, 5 of 8 behind the arc and 8 of 9 at the stripe, finishing with a season-best 31-point effort that included four boards, two assists and a block. In the week's earlier matchup with City, he scored 16 of his game-high 28 in the second half, including 2-of-3 behind the arc.

For the season, Bowling leads the team with 17.8 points has posted 14.2 points per game and is second on the squad with 4.7 boards per night. His 196 total points is second in the Sooner Athletic Conference and is eighth in the league in scoring average. Bowling also boasts the nation's 10th in the nation in efficiency at the line, hitting 49 of 55 (89.1 percent).

