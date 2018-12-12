BETHANY, Okla. -- Senior Baily Cameron turned in her fourth double-double of the season and scored a season-high 21 points, 15 in the second half, and pulled down a season-best 12 rebounds as the John Brown University women's basketball team broke a two-game skid by handing Southwestern Christian (Okla.) a 71-66 setback inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Golden Eagles (7-3, 3-2 Sooner Athletic) moved to 7-4 all-time against SCU, winning its sixth-straight.

John Brown shot 41.3 percent (26 of 63) and 40.9 percent (9 of 22) from behind the arc, and the visitors secured 12 offensive rebounds and converted the extra possessions into 13 second-chance points.

Three Golden Eagles reached double-digit scoring, with Cameron leading JBU, including a perfect 5 of 5 afternoon from the stripe. Senior Karina Chandra scored 15, converting 3 of 6 attempts from deep, and added six rebounds and four assists, while sophomore Taylor Fergen contributed 11 points, the second time in four games reaching double digits, and four rebounds.

JBU won the battle on the boards, heavily out-rebounding Southwestern Christian, 43-27. Cameron pulled down nine on the defensive glass while junior Sara Williams came off the bench to secure three on the offensive end.

In a matchup that featured five ties and seven lead changes, the last came with 3:01 left in the contest. Andi McGill's layup handed the hosts a 61-59 advantage, but it wouldn't last long as Cameron drilled her second triple of the contest, giving the Golden Eagles the final lead change of the contest.

Twenty-eight seconds later, Chandra fed Cameron down low to extend the lead to three. The Eagles responded with a pair of conversions at the line to pull within two, but on the next trip down the floor, Fergen dropped a dagger with a layup to return the lead to four.

Cameron, Chandra and Fergen would combine to go 5 of 6 from the line in the final 32 seconds to ice the contest.

The JBU defense came up big when it needed to, limiting Southwestern Christian to 1 of 6 from the field in its final eight possessions of the contest after the hosts took a 61-59 lead with 3:01 in the contest.

Offensively, John Brown struggled early and dug itself a 10-point deficit in the first quarter with just under three minutes remaining. However, a pair of triples from freshman Marta Matamala helped revive the JBU attack as the Golden Eagles finished the quarter on an 11-3 run.

Amy Tully scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and added six rebounds in the loss for Southwestern Christian (4-5, 1-2), the Eagles' fourth in its last five outings.

JBU will now travel to the far west side of the continent and will return to action Dec. 18-19 in the Malika Sport Tours Hoop N Surf Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Golden Eagles will face Benedictine (Kan.) on Dec. 18 and Morningside (Iowa) on Dec. 19.

Sports on 12/12/2018