Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader All of the homes on the home tour were lit up with Christmas decorations.

Five Siloam Springs homes were decorated in their holiday best and open for tours during the annual Christmas Home Tour on Nov. 30. The event served as a fundraiser for Mothering Matters, a ministry based in Siloam Springs Bible Church. The group is described as "a mom's support group," and meets twice a month at the church, located at 927 S. Oak Hill St.

General News on 12/12/2018