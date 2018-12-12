The Colcord (Okla.) School District recently received a $17,000 incentive grant from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).

The grant money will be used to replace most of the school's water fountains with hydration stations that will allow students and staff to easily fill up water containers, according to a press release from the school district. The stations will also allow students and staff to reduce plastic bottle waste by filling up water containers at the hydration stations across the district.

TSET Healthy Incentive Grants promote wellness by offering grants to schools, school districts and local communities that adapt health-promoting policies and strategies. They are designed to encourage healthy eating, physical activity and a tobacco-free lifestyle, the release states.

More information about the TSET grants is available at tset.ok.gov.

