Herbert Ray Henderson

Herbert Ray Henderson passed away on Saturday, December 08, 2018, at the age of 88 in Camden, Ark.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie (Arrington); three children, Taryn (Parker), Troy and Dawn; son-in-law, Marc Parker; daughter-in-law, Charlotte; and brother, Charles, along with many beloved family and friends.

He is lovingly remembered as Papaw by four grandchildren, Kirby, Tori, Marsh and Cymber; and three great-grandchildren, Parker, Anderson and Kinley.

He was a dedicated Christian whose faith was evident to all. He was a faithful member of the Westside Church of Christ and had served as an elder for the congregation. He also had the honor of serving on the Florida College Board of Directors for many years.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Proctor Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Troy, Ark. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westside Church of Christ, 1695 Washington St., Camden, AR 71701 or the Adopt-a-student fund at Florida College, 119 N. Glen Arven, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. To sign the online guest register, visit www.proctorfuneralhome.com

PAID OBITUARY

Roy Von Peoples

Roy Von Peoples, 83, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died December 9, 2018, at his home. Roy was born October 9, 1935, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. He graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1954 and married Donna Smith. Roy was a Marine veteran of Korea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three brothers.

Survivors include his son Ricky Lee Peoples of Lee's Summitt, Missouri, and stepson Ray Heck and wife Linda of Holden, Missouri; four grandchildren; and lifelong friend and companion, Nancy Stanfill of Gentry, Arkansas.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Wasson Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 12/12/2018