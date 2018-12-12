Oklahoma's board of agriculture is considering proposed setback and emergency regulations to address the recent increase in the number of large commercial poultry houses permitted for the northeast part of the state.

Within the last year, more than 200 poultry houses were approved for Oklahoma, state data shows, with most attributed to Siloam Springs-based chicken producer Simmons Foods. Simmons plans to open a new chicken processing plant near Gentry next year.

Opponents of the new or expanding poultry farms have met in recent months with politicians and held meetings to raise concerns about the developments. Opponents expressed worries about possible water table contamination, road damage from trucks hauling chickens routinely, fowl noises and odors often come wrapped as a bundle deal with poultry expansion.

In response to mounting concerns, the Cherokee Nation and the state of Oklahoma created a joint poultry council in October to assess the matter. The Oklahoma Board of Agriculture halted processing new registrations for poultry feeding operations until the council could address the concerns. Out of those talks came the proposed setbacks once the moratorium on permits is lifted.

The proposed rules, published on the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry's website, require new or expanding farms to be at least a quarter-mile from an occupied residence and a half-mile from a public school or incorporated city.

Public comments on the proposed regulations were accepted through Monday.

