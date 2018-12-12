It's easy to get caught up in holiday planning and forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Individuals should direct their attention to outstanding healthcare needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts. Now is the time to take advantage of unused benefits to complete outstanding treatments or recommended tests or procedures.

Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement -- a predetermined amount of healthcare expense that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority of (if not all) remaining expenses.

It's important to know how close you are to meeting your deductible -- or if you've already met it because once you reach that threshold, you have a limited window of opportunity to obtain healthcare services and have the bulk of that expense covered by your plan.

A new year brings a new deductible

The close of 2018 also affects individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) -- which are pre-tax dollars set aside primarily for health-related expenses. The Internal Revenue Service requires those funds to be spent -- or forfeited -- by Dec. 31.

If you have been putting off scheduling care, such as an annual check-up, allergy testing or knee-replacement surgery, it would be wise to check your deductible status and your FSA balance to see if there's money to be saved.

If you are in need of surgical services including laparoscopy, biopsy or a colonoscopy Surgical Associates of Siloam Springs can help. Just speak to your provider or call 479-215-3040 to find out more about surgical opportunities that are available before the end of the year.

It is important to schedule services promptly so that there is enough time to have the test or elective procedure done before the end of the year. Getting everything squared-away by early December will help ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2018 coverage. Every health plan is different. It is important to know how your plan works so you can get the most from your benefits.

