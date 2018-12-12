Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior soccer player Ryan Williams was named an NAIA All-American, the NAIA announced recently.

Senior Ryan Williams of the John Brown University men's soccer team finished off a remarkable four-year career with a pair of honors, most notably a slot on the NAIA All-America Honorable mention list, the national office announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

In addition, Williams added an All-Southwest Region Second Team selection by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization recently released.

Williams' award marks the first USC All-Region selection under head coach Brenton Benware, and was the Mililani, Hawaii, native's second-ever appearance on the All-Region ballot, earning a first-team selection in 2016.

"Ryan has been a huge contributor to our program as a player, team captain and student-athlete," head coach Brenton Benware said. "He trains so faithfully to improve his game, and he's very deserving of this recognition."

The midfielder started all 18 matches on the season for JBU and paced the squad in assists (7) and points (23), in addition to his eight goals. Finishing his career with 37 assists, tied for second all-time and two shy of breaking the program career record, Williams finished the season with a pair of multi-assist outings to accompany three multi-goal performances in 2018.

The 2018 Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year completed his career with four consecutive seasons on the All-SAC list, three times a first-team selection.

Sports on 12/12/2018