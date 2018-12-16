Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs swimmer Baleigh Butler swims the breaststroke portion of a medley relay during Thursday's swim meet at the Hub White Pool inside the Walton Lifetime Health Complex at John Brown University.

The Siloam Springs boys swim team finished second Thursday in its first home meet of the season at the Hub White Pool inside the Walton Lifetime Health Complex at John Brown University.

The Panthers scored 607 points finishing second behind Fayetteville, which finished with 708 points. Clarksville was third with 483 points, followed by Rogers Heritage with 262 and Rogers high with 228.

The Panthers' 200-yard medley relay of Owen Thomas, Landon Cottrell, Lee Thompson and Will Gryder took first place with a time of 1:51.68. The team of Matt Hargett, Jeremy Seauve, Erick Weiser, Liam Scott took second at 2:35.07.

Luke Markovich placed first in the 200 freestyle at 2:29.42, while Seauve was second at 2:34.73, Tristan Cunningham third at 2:44.88 and Weiser fourth at 3:10.24.

Thomas took first place in the 200 individual medley at 2:19.91, while Weitemeyer was second at 3:02.00 and Hargett third at 3:07.46.

Landon Cottrell took first in the 500 freestyle at 24.88, while Ben Haak was second at 30.22 and Scott third at 30.93.

Thompson placed first in the 100 butterfly at 1:01.76, while Javier Chavez was second at 1:10.63.

Gryder placed first in the 100 freestyle at 56.39, while Scott was second at 1:13.10.

Thomas took first place in the 500 freestyle at 5:55.77, while Haak was second at 6:36.32 and Seauve third at 7:06.27.

The team of Cottrell, Chavez, Markovich and Gryder took first in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:43.56.

Gryder placed first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.59, followed by Thompson in second at 1:07.04, Hargett in third at 1:25.90 and Cunningham fourth at 1:35.54.

Cottrell placed first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.63, while Markovich was second at 1:19.63, Chavez third at 1:20.26 and Weitemeyer fourth at 1:36.06.

The team of Thomas, Haak, Chavez and Thompson placed first in the 400 freestyle relay at 4:13.19.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fourth at the meet on Thursday with 247 points.

Fayetteville won the girls meet with 566 points, followed by Clarksville 449 and Rogers 433. Rogers Heritage took fifth place at 104.

The 200 medley relay team of Baleigh Butler, Jordan Rush, Kate Gryder and Edith Balderrama took first place at 2:29.83.

Gryder was first in the 200 freestyle at 2:17.99.

Butler was first in the 200 individual medley at 3:14.27.

Hannajoy Morgan was first in the 50 freestyle at 34.44, while Rush was second at 34.86 and Balderrama third at 39.03.

Butler placed first in the 100 freestyle at 1:17.42, while Balderrama was second at 1:31.39.

The team of Butler, Rush, Morgan and Gryder placed first in the 200 freestyle relay at 2:12.86.

Gryder placed first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:24.37. while Rush was second at 1:34.78.

