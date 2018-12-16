Brent Butler of Siloam Springs was recently appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas Agriculture Board for a four-year term.

Butler, along with other board members, will advise Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Agriculture Department (AAD) on all matters concerning agriculture in the state of Arkansas, according to a press release from the department. Each member brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on specific areas of agriculture. Butler's expertise is in poultry and beef production, the release states.

"My siblings and I were raised on a poultry and beef cattle farm," said Butler, who graduated from the University of Arkansas with a B.S. in Agricultural Business. "I look forward to working with the other members of the Agriculture Board, Secretary Ward, and his staff to continue to promote the long term well-being of agriculture for the state of Arkansas."

Butler and wife, Ronda, were able to slowly expand their operation with their three sons -- Dustin, Austin and Dillon -- to a size that made it feasible for them to manage, work and make a living in agriculture. Today, the four families oversee an environmentally and economically sustainable poultry and beef cattle business.

The Butlers were named 2015 Farm Family of the Year for Benton County and the Northwest District of Arkansas, according a July 2015 article in the Herald-Leader. Brent also served as a member of the Siloam Springs School District for 18 years, until he resigned in July because he moved a short distance outside the district.

"I am grateful to have Brent serve on the Agriculture Board," said Ward. "His knowledge and experience as a farmer and rancher in Benton County will serve the state and department well."

The Agriculture Board and each member are key components of the AAD, and Butler believes everyone in the industry must work together to protect the future of farming.

"Nationally, there is less than 2 percent of the population working in agriculture to produce food, lumber, fibers, and other products for our nation and around the world," he said. "For these reasons, we in agriculture must work together to be certain that policies and regulations will allow us to do our jobs and continue to grow our state's largest industry."

The AAD is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation.

General News on 12/16/2018