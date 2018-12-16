School board member Roger Holroyd announced during Thursday's meeting that he plans to resign from the board in January.

Holroyd, who is currently president of Arvest Bank Siloam Springs, explained that he has accepted a job as president of Arvest Bank Fort Smith and that he and his family will be relocating.

Holroyd said he will submit a formal resignation in January but gave an early notice that he would be leaving so the board would have more time to find a replacement, especially considering the upcoming holidays.

Once Holroyd submits his resignation, school board members will have just 30 days to decide on the protocol for selecting his replacement and to appoint a new member to fill the Zone 1 seat, according to Superintendent Ken Ramey. The person who is appointed to the position will then have to run for the seat in the next school board election in May.

Holroyd has served on the Zone 1 school board position since 2009 and his second five-year term was due to be complete in May, Ramey said.

"Roger has been a great board member," Ramey said. "I want to celebrate him next month, he's a leader in the community, he supervises a large operation, he knows his people."

In the meantime, Ramey said that those who are interested in filling the position should contact the district office at 479-524-3191.

Eligible candidates must live in Zone 1 and be registered to vote. Zone 1 includes much of the rural area west of Arkansas Highway 59 north of Siloam Springs, Arkansas Highway 16 South of Siloam Springs, and all of the portion of the district in Washington County.

