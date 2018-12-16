Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Sydney Moorman, left, looks to make a play as Rogers Heritage junior Brianna Frazier defends on the play during Thursday's game inside Panther Activity Center. The Lady War Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Siloam Springs 46-39.

Rogers Heritage didn't show any panic when it got down five points to start the fourth quarter.

The Lady War Eagles went on a 12-0 run in the fourth to take control and hand Siloam Springs its fifth straight loss with a 46-39 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

Heritage entered the fourth quarter down 32-29 which quickly went to 34-29 after a Sydney Moorman backdoor layup.

But the Lady War Eagles responded by holding Siloam Springs scoreless over 10 straight possessions while its offense came around.

"We're so used to being down right now to start the fourth quarter that our kids aren't nervous," said Heritage coach Scott Moore. "They just come out and play hard. They see the prize in front of them, and they get a little 'grrr' in their teeth, and they come out and they play harder."

Alex Pabon, who led Heritage with 16 points, got the rally started with a basket inside, and she cut the lead to 34-32 by splitting a pair of free throws with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left.

Pabon then tied the game with a basket inside and gave the Lady War Eagles (3-5) the lead for good with another score down low.

Lance Knight's bucket inside gave Heritage a 38-34 lead, and Sydney Kinnamon came through with a dagger 3-pointer for a 41-34 lead with 2:25 left.

Siloam Springs (2-7), meanwhile, went 0 for 5 from the field in that stretch with four turnover and a pair of missed free throws.

"There were a couple of possessions where we did get pretty good shots, but I also felt like our shot selection during that stretch was a little rushed, a little hurried," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "And then we had a couple of turnovers in that stretch as well."

Jadyn Still, who scored 13 of her game-high 18 points off the bench in the first half, hit a 3-pointer to bring the Lady Panthers within 43-39 but Kinnamon hit a pair of free throws and Skylar Brooks split a pair to help the Lady War Eagles finish off the win.

Aside from Pabon's 16 points, the Lady War Eagles got a balanced scoring effort. Maddie Lynge finished with seven points, while Danielle Dickerson had six and Kinnamon and Knight with five each.

Moorman added seven for Siloam Springs, while Jael Harried had six before fouling out. Still also fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

"We cleaned up turnovers somewhat in the early part of the ballgame compared to what we've been doing, but in crunch time it showed back up," Rippy said. "We've got to be able to execute down the stretch and not force things."

Rogers Heritage 46, Siloam Springs 39

Rogers Heritage^14^7^8^17^--^46

Siloam Springs^10^11^11^7^--^39

Rogers Heritage (3-5): Pabon 16, Lynge 7, Dickerson 6, Kinnamon 5, Knight 5, Frazier 4, Brooks 3.

Siloam Springs (2-7): Still 18, Moorman 7, Harried 6, Hevener 4, Price 2, Brown 2.

Sports on 12/16/2018