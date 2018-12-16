The Siloam Springs Public Library is holding amnesty weeks from Dec. 17, 2018, to Jan. 7, 2019, for those with overdue items from the library, according to a press release. During this time, fines that have accrued on items currently checked out will be waived because they are covered by the amnesty. Overdue items that are returned damaged, however, will not be covered by the amnesty and fines for these items will not be waived.

General News on 12/16/2018