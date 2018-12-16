The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night by defeating Providence Academy 25-20 at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The Lady Panthers (3-6) trailed 8-6 after the first period, but they shut out the Lady Patriots in the second quarter to take a 12-8 halftime lead.

Siloam Springs pulled ahead 17-12 entering the fourth quarter.

Reina Tiefel led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Hannah Riley and Halle Hernandez each had six, Baylie Tate three, Sidney Pfeiffer two and Alexa Maxwell one. Head coach Darren Ward said Jaydah Walker, who missed the first part of the game because of a choir concert at the high school, arrived in time for the second half and played outstanding defense to contribute in the win.

Ninth-grade boys

The ninth-grade boys continued their winning ways Thursday with a 50-22 win against Providence Academy.

The Panthers, who won their fourth straight game, led 18-7 after the first quarter and 31-11 at halftime before carrying a 44-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Carter Winesburg led Siloam Springs (6-3) with 16 points, while Josh Stewart had 13, Brendan Lashley eight, Jace Sutulovich six, Koistra three, Kear two and Moody two.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls grabbed their second straight win Thursday 40-8 against Providence Academy.

The Lady Panthers (5-1) led 11-3 after the first quarter and 22-6 at halftime. After holding Providence scoreless in the third quarter, Siloam Springs carried a 32-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, while Grace Price had 10, Brooke Smith eight, Mimo Jacklik four and Emily Myers two.

Eighth-grade boys

The eighth-grade boys won their second straight as well, defeating Providence Academy 57-27.

The Panthers (4-1) led 13-8 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 39-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Nathan Vachon led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Marcus Molina had 11, Dalton Newman seven, Levi Fox and Connor Clayton each with six, Dayton Medcalf and Gabe Cruz each with five, and Samuel Herndon and Jaxson Spence each with two.

Up next

The eighth-grade and seventh-grade teams are scheduled to host Bentonville Washington on Monday.

The ninth-grade basketball teams return to action on Dec. 27-29 in the Santa Slam Classic in Pea Ridge.

The freshmen girls and boys will play Pea Ridge at 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., respectively, on Dec. 27, Bentonville West at noon and 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, and the girls will play Rogers at 10 a.m. followed by the boys at 11:15 a.m. against Gentry on Dec. 29.

Sports on 12/16/2018