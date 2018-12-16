Stanton Felix Joseph Adams

Stanton Felix Joseph Adams, 71, of Watts, Okla., passed away Thursday, Nov.29, 2018 at the Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.

Stan was born on May 26, 1947 in Torrance, Calif. Stan was an electrician and a auto body repairman for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed cooking, barbequing and fish fries, he attended the Galilean Church in Kansas, Okla., and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, lovingly giving them a hard time when he could.

He is survived by his wife Lendy Adams of the home; four sons, Stacy Gawlik of Siloam Springs, Ark., Scott Adams of Gentry, Ark., Ronnie Teehee of West Siloam Springs, and Joseph Adams of Watts; four daughters, Leona Kirk of West Siloam Springs, Okla., Amy Mitchell of Watts, Marquita Rocha of Siloam Springs, and Felicia Kirk of Watts; two brothers, Dave and Lee Gawlik of California; one sister, Mary Gawlik of California; 36 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 14, 2018 at 10:30 am at the Galilean Church in Kansas, Okla.

Roy Von Peoples

Roy Von Peoples, 83, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 9, 2018, at his home.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Cripps Barn, 23123 Cripps Road West, Gentry, AR.

Henrietta "Hennie" Williamson

Henrietta "Hennie" Williamson, 93, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died December 11, 2018, at Katherine's Place, Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Born August 4, 1925, in Fremont, Ohio, she was the daughter of Frank Sipsma and Grace Voss Sipsma. Henrietta married Jack Williamson on September 19, 1948, and they moved to the Northwest Arkansas area in 1967 from Arizona.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Williamson and wife Mary of Fort Smith, Arkansas; daughter, Sandra Williamson and husband Bob of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Michael, Jenny, Chris, Mercedes and Lee; and her sister, Jennie Hill of Fremont, Ohio.

A family celebration of life service will be held in Fremont, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis House, P.O. Box 1506, Siloam Springs, AR.

