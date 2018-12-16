Boys

Siloam Springs 68, Stilwell (Okla.) 57

The Panthers bounced back with a road victory Friday night at Stilwell, Okla.

The Panthers (5-3) trailed 12-9 after the first quarter, but took a 28-22 halftime lead after outscoring Stilwell 19-10 in the second quarter. Stilwell cut the lead to 45-41 going into the fourth quarter.

"Really proud of how hard our guys played against a tough Stilwell team," said head coach Tim Stewart. "Stilwell made a good run in the third quarter and our guys were able to answer and take control of the game again."

Siloam Springs went 16 of 19 from the free-throw line and hit seven 3-pointers.

Drew Vachon led the Panthers with 14 points, while Jacob Wakefield and Murphy Perkins each scored 12 and Landon Ward 10. Jordan Stewart, Karson Clement and Evan Sauer each added six points, while Thad Wright chipped in two.

Girls

Stilwell (Okla.) 53, Siloam Springs 35

The Lady Panthers dropped their sixth straight game Friday with an 18-point loss at Stilwell, Okla.

It's the Lady Panthers' second loss of the season to the Lady Indians, who beat Siloam Springs 66-46 in the seventh-place game of the Inola Tournament.

Stilwell led 10-9 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime. Stilwell outscored the Lady Panthers 19-7 in the third period to take a 41-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chloe Price led the Lady Panthers (2-8) with 14 points, while Jael Harried and Jadyn Still each had six, Alexsis Fortner three, Mia Hevener, Brooklyn Shreve and Emery Brown each with two.

Julia Bruner led Stilwell with 17 points, while Caylin Livers had 13.

