LOWELL -- The Siloam Springs bowling teams competed against Bentonville High and Bentonville West at Fast Lanes Entertainment on Thursday.

The Siloam Springs girls continued their undefeated start to the season by racking up 2,020 points to beat the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines, who scored 1,913 and 1,760 respectively.

Siloam Springs struggled in its two games, scoring a season-low 1,680, but the Lady Panthers rallied with baker games of 169 and 171 to notch the win.

Hannah Barker led Siloam Springs with a 184, while Sydney Smith rolled games of 174 and 166 and Holly Green 168.

Bentonville High won the boys match with a score of 2,421 to beat Siloam Springs, which finished second at 2,132. Bentonville West was third at 2,009.

High games for the Panthers were Jakob Elledge 193, Colton Clark 192, Will Bell 165 and Nate Wolfe 162 and 160.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to return to action at the NWA Holiday Bowling Tournament at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at Ozark Lanes in Fayetteville.

Sports on 12/16/2018