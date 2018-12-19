Community Women's Bible Study

Community Women's Bible Study, an interdenominational gathering, will meet on Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. beginning Jan. 16 at Sager Creek Community Church, located at 1600 Cheri Whitlock Dr. The group is studying "God of Creation -- Genesis Chapters 1-11." Study guides are available to purchase and a kids time children's program is available for a small charge for infants through age five. For more information or to register, email danaray144@cox.net.

Cross Church Ladies Bible Study

Women are invited to study I Samuel: Israel's Royal History Begins. The class meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in Cedar Hall at Camp Siloam, located at 3600 S. Lincoln Street. The class is taught by Laura Macfarlan and child care is provided. Books are $30 and scholarships are available. For more information, call or text 479-238-3585 or email cross.my.heart@cox.net.

Celtic Contemplative Worship

Celtic Contemplative Worship is held at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 617 N. Mt. Olive St., from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. each Sunday. The service includes, poetry, scripture, candlelight prayers, music, silence, contemplation and the Lord's Table. All are welcome from any faith background, childcare provided.

Financial Peace University

Community Christian Fellowship, located at 525 S. Lincoln, is offering Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University. It will meet every Sunday for nine weeks. There is no charge for the class, but each family must purchase their own materials. For information contact Bob Sivils at bgsivils@gmail.com

Youth activities at First UMC

First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs is hosting youth activities every Wednesday night. Timothy Team is for kids kindergarten through sixth grade, beginning with a Snack'n'Play time at 5 p.m. with the service starting at 5:30 p.m. The Basement Student Ministries is for grades 7-12 at 6:45 p.m. Bus pickup is available. For more information, visit www.fumcss.com or call the office: 479-524-6111.

FBC Siloam Springs Awana

First Baptist Church Siloam Springs offers an Awana program for children preschool through grade 6. Awana is a world-wide nonprofit ministry focused on providing Bible-based evangelism and discipleship solutions for children. As the global leader in child and youth discipleship, Awana gives children the opportunity to know, love and serve Jesus, no matter their background. The First Baptist Awana program involves games, small group and large group activities. Awana takes place on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Family dinner is available Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at $3 per person. For more information or to register your child, visit www.fbcsiloam.com/awana.

Eastgate Awana

Eastgate Baptist Church, located at 4950 Highway 412 E., offers Awana on Wednesday evenings at 6:30. Kids ranging from age 4 through sixth grade will study the word of God through games, devotion, and Bible reading. A free meal for the kids is served each Wednesday evening at 6. For more information or a ride, call/text Gina at 479-228-1526 or Heidi at 479-215-7366‬.

Hope's Kitchen at Saint Mary

Hope's Kitchen at Saint Mary Catholic Church provides free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month. Veterans, the homeless, needy, elderly, unemployed, lonely and any families with children are invited to the free home-cooked meal. The church is located at 1998 U.S. Highway 412 next to 2 B's Auto Sales. For more information or to donate call 524-8642.

Covenant Church

Covenant Church exists to connect all people to Christ, his community, and his calling. Those who are not currently attending a local church or have recently moved into the community are invited to worship with us each Sunday morning at 10:30. As our Heavenly Father so graciously loved us and sent his Son Jesus Christ, we want to be known in this community as people who sacrificially love one another. Being a member of Covenant Church is really about being a part of a family united by faith in Christ. You can visit us in person at 760 South Lincoln Street in Siloam Springs or online at www.covenantsiloam.com. For questions please contact the church office at 479-524-5176.

Mothering Matters

Mothering Matters holds meetings the first and third Fridays of each month through May, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Siloam Springs Bible Church, 927 S. Oak Hill St. Mothering Matters is a ministry of Siloam Springs Bible Church designed to encourage mothers of young children. Quality, loving childcare by skilled, background-checked child care workers is offered during monthly meetings to children age infant through pre-kindergarten as well as homeschoolers.

Share the Warmth

The office of My Family Eye Care is accepting new and gently used coats and sweaters to help those in need during cold weather. Clothes will be cleaned and then distributed through Eastgate Church of Christ's clothing giveaway on the first Friday night of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contributions can be made to My Family Eye Care at 820 State Line Road, Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly Street, or at Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997 Highway 412 East. All sizes of clothing are needed, especially children's sizes. Items are also offered to nursing homes and to students at local schools. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Christ Lutheran Church

Christ Lutheran Church is located at 920 S. Carl Street in Siloam Springs. Divine Worship is held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Sunday School for children and adult Bible study begins at 9:15 a.m. The Sacrament of the Altar is celebrated on the first, third and fifth Sundays of the month. The Adult Bible Study group is studying a topical interactive Bible Study about the basic teachings of the Scripture and is called: "God Connects...Renewing, Reviewing, and Refreshing My Faith," provided by Lutheran Hour Ministries and hosted by Pastor Gregory Seltz, Speaker of The Lutheran Hour Radio Broadcast. Topics include: "Why Jesus?," "Why the Bible?," "The Nature of God," "Prayer," "Baptism," "Confession and Absolution," "Holy Communion," "The Christian Life" and more. For more information visit the church's Facebook page or its website www.christsiloam.com.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at The Assembly in Siloam Springs. This is a Bible-based, 12-step recovery program. Attendees are offered a place of hope to share experiences and overcome hurts, hang-ups and habits -- anything that keeps them from being all they can be. Meetings are held Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30, followed by coffee and dessert fellowship in the Solid Rock Café. Child care is provided for each meeting. The address is 2909 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs. For more information please call 479-524-9541 or email at cr@theassembly.life.

Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church has Sunday Holy Eucharist services at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., Christian Formation classes for all ages at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Eucharist and Healing service at 12:10 p.m. each week. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 617 N. Mt. Olive in Siloam Springs. For more information visit www.gracesiloam.org or call 479-524-8782.

Watts Bible study

Women's Bible Study is being held in the fellowship hall at Watts First Baptist Church the first Monday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information, call 918-422-5503.

General News on 12/19/2018