The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 43-25 victory over Bentonville Washington on Monday.

Brooke Ross scored 15 of her season-high 28 points in the first half as Siloam Springs led 13-8 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Washington 15-4 in the third quarter to take a 37-17 lead going into the fourth.

Mimo Jacklik added seven points for Siloam Springs, while Sophia Stephenson had four and Faith Ellis and Grace Price each had two.

Seventh-grade girls

Washington took a big early lead and won the seventh-grade girls game 42-9.

The Lady Wildcats led 10-3 after the first period and 14-5 at halftime.

Washington outscored the Lady Panthers 18-4 in the third quarter to pull away.

Ellen Slater led Siloam Springs (2-3) with four points, while Chaney Stanaland had three and Ahnaka Buxton two.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys dropped to 3-2 on the season with a 28-25 loss to Bentonville Washington on Monday night.

The Panthers led 8-6 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats rallied to take a 17-14 lead.

Washington pulled ahead 23-18 going into the third quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 14 points, while Ben Stratmen had five and Cayden Hansen and Silas Tugwell each with three.

The seventh-grade boys defeated Gentry 51-31 on Saturday.

The Panthers led 21-7 after the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 41-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 18 points, while Cayden Hansen had 17, Nolan Willis nine, Ben Stratment seven and Logan Keaton one.

Siloam Springs won the B game 23-0.

Eric Deibler led Siloam Springs with nine points, while Jordan McCoy, Cameron Stafford and Andrew Elkins each had four and Silas Tugwell two.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-graders are back in action Jan. 7 against Springdale Southwest.

Sports on 12/19/2018