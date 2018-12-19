Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday The Genesis House, a local nonprofit organization focused on providing food, clothing, temporary shelter and many other forms of assistance to the homeless community, was presented a donation check of $1,000 from Centennial Bank on Thursday afternoon. Pictured (from left) are Centennial Bank representatives Jason Fields, Casey Griffin and Wenona Studards. Studards is followed by Tim Rogers, who will be the new Executive Director for Genesis House starting Jan. 1, 2019, GH Case Worker Lisa Burch, GH Board President Christina Drake, GH Finance and Programs Coordinator Scott Blaha and Amy Emanuelson, who also represents Centennial Bank.