Photo submitted The Siloam Springs High School Competitive Cheer Team placed runner-up in the 2018 4A-6A Co-Ed State Championship in Hot Springs on Saturday. Van Buren High School, the state champion team, scored a total of 91.80 and Siloam Springs followed close behind with a score of 89.70. Springdale High School came in third with a score of 85.70 followed by Bentonville High School with a score of 83.80. A total of nine teams took part in the competition.