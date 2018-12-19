50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1968

A collection of many different editions of Clement C. Moore's loved Christmas poem, "The Night Before Christmas," was shown in the lobby and reading room showcases at the Siloam Springs Public Library. The collection belongs to Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Brown, parents of Mrs. Charles Stinnett.

The poem, originally called, "A Visit From St. Nicholas," was written for the author's children and first published in 1823. Mrs. Brown stated that their unpremeditated collection began in the 1930s when their own children were small and at a time when inexpensive editions that children could handle and enjoy first appeared. Each year the books were put away with the Christmas decorations, and each year as new editions appeared they were added to the collection. Mrs. Brown returned to teaching first-graders in Fort Smith in 1948, and discovered they loved the books as had her own children.

Well-known children's artists began illustrating the poem in the fifties. Arthur Backham was one of the first, and his edition was still considered one of the best. Grandma Moses, Gyo Fujikawa, Leonard Weisgard and others were added. Mrs. Brown listed as her favorite a tiny edition illustrated by Tasha Tudor.

Many of the editions portray life in the early nineteenth century when Clement C. Moore wrote the poem to entertain his children, and gained lasting fame.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1988

After surviving a late scare against Fayetteville-Woodland in the semi-finals, the Siloam Springs Lady Panther Cubs routed Fayetteville Ramay Junior High 43-22 to win the Siloam Springs Junior High Invitational Tournament.

The win gave the unbeaten Lady Cubs their second tournament championship of the season and improved their record to 12-0.

Lady Cub guard Holly Hunt was named as the tournament's Most Valuable Player and teammates Marla Harrison and Becky Castleman joined her on the all-tournament team.

Siloam Springs guard Jimmy Bilby scored a fast break basket in the Panther Cubs' 61-45 win over Springdale Central in the first round of the Siloam Springs junior High Invitational. The Cubs fell to Springdale Southwest 42-40 in the semifinals, but came back to beat Central again in the third place game.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2008

Don Clark, manager of Siloam Springs Animal Services, Brandon Ross, Santa Claus, Northside Elementary School Principal Sheryl Braun and Jenni Dewar gathered in the school lobby to celebrate the end of the school's annual animal food drive. The pupils from Northside Elementary raised nearly 1,200 pounds of food for local animals in need.

