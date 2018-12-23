December 10
• Michael Jewett Mahoney, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear -- no proof of insurance/failure to pay registration.
• Wildred Batiste III, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.
• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.
• Taylor Ashley, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 11
• Kelsey Paige Calcott, 19, arrested in connection with assault -- 2nd degree; obstructing governmental operations; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
• James Richard Calcott Jr., 39, arrested in connection with battery -- 2nd degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
• Katie Marie Hicks, 26, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- 3rd degree, apprehension of imminent injury.
• Drake Hezekiah Barnes, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia; proximity to certain facilities -- enhanced penalties.
• Jaime Cole Pierce, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mason Levi Brigance, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bruce Gregory Brunswick, 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Christopher Dale Boyer, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jessie James Moore, 39, cited in connection with criminal mischief -- 2nd degree.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with battery -- 3rd degree.
• Thomas Jacob Bridgeman II, 18, cited in connection with battery -- 3rd degree.
• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member -- 1st degree.
December 12
• David Samuel Bailey, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shandra Rena Randall, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Billy Joe Guinn, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kelly Martin Gilleland, 33, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; vehicle turning left at intersection.
• Alissa M. Reyelts, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
December 14
• Clayton Ray Scroggins, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Alexander Cole Meeker, 24, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 15
• Corey Michael Fox, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Larry Dean Church, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Gabino Valentine Dominguez, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
December 16
• Amber Nicole Evans, 27, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court costs.
• Katrina Ruth Wahlberg, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kendra Sue Hummingbird, 37, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Matilda Kay Birdtail, 23, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal trespass on premises/vehicle; failure to appear.
Print Headline: Arrests and citations