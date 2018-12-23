Photo submitted John Brown senior Josh Bowling, right, defends Fontbonne (Mo.) guard Luke DeLine during Wednesday's game in the Webber International (Fla.) Christmas Shootout in Babson Park, Fla.

BABSON PARK, Fla. -- An early Josh Bowling 3-pointer broke a 2-2 tie and the No. 23 John Brown University men's basketball team never looked back in a 76-60 victory over Fontbonne (Mo.) on Tuesday afternoon inside the Sabbagh Center in the Webber International (Fla.) Christmas Shootout.

In a turnover-plagued contest, the Golden Eagles (10-3) swept their two-game Florida trip behind a season-high six blocks by the John Brown defense. Coupled with a 10-board rebounding advantage and Fontbonne shooting less than 50 percent from the charity stripe, JBU posted its eighth double-digit victory. Fontbonne suffered its third-straight defeat.

Freshman Luke Harper came off the bench to provide 15 points to lead four Golden Eagles in double figures, posting his first double-digit performance in nine contests. He also added three rebounds and four steals.

Sophomore Rokas Grabliauskas turned in his second-straight double-digit effort, pouring in 13 points and dishing out four assists. Bowling contributed an efficient 5 of 9 mark from the floor to add 14 points and junior Brenton Toussaint netted 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting inside the arc and five boards.

With the Griffins (4-6) closing in at 13-10 at the 14:47 mark, Desmond Kennedy's lone triple of the contest sparked a 25-8 John Brown run that Fontbonne could never recover from. Haper, Bowling and sophomore Nathan Corder each hit triples during the 9:34 stretch. The 24-point lead was John Brown's biggest at 41-18.

After keeping the Griffins in check with a 38.5 percent mark from the field in the first half, Fontbonne whittled the JBU lead down to 15 with 13:58 left in the contest, but the Golden Eagles held steady to capture the 16-point victory.

Luke DeLine led the Griffins with 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Ian Cochran posted a career-high 12 points, while Gus Kleekamp pulled down a team-high nine boards.

JBU is now off until 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31 when it plays at Missouri Southern State in an exhibition game in Joplin before starting back up Sooner Athletic Conference play at home Jan. 3 against Central Christian (Kan.).

