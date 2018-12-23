Lyle Austin

Lyle Austin, 77, of Decatur, Ark., died Dec. 20, 2018, at Circle of Life at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born May 5, 1941, at Decatur, Ark., to Forrest P. Austin and Edna Peterson Austin. He married Linda Kaye Foster on Nov. 1, 1968, and the couple recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. He worked as loan officer for Decatur State Bank. He also farmed and was a member of Decatur Assembly of God Church where he had served as deacon along with many other positions. He enjoyed hunting as a pass time.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Lindsey Deschaine of Bella Vista, Ark.; one granddaughter, Zoie Deschaine of Bella Vista; a sister, Wanda Tormey and husband James of Decatur; and a brother, Vernon Austin and wife Judy of Decatur.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Decatur Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Nan Etta (Nancy) Hartman

Nan Etta (Nancy) Hartman passed away peacefully, with her loving children by her side, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas on Friday morning, December 14, 2018, at the age of 81.

Nancy is survived by her children, Sharon Suitor and her husband, Kevin, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Doug Hartman and his wife, Jill, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Jerry Hartman and his wife, Michelle, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Carol Duncan and her husband, Carl, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and her daughter-in-law, Audra Cavanaugh of Ardmore, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Madelyn, Ellie and Bennett Suitor, Matt Hartman and his wife, Tayler, Marc Hartman and his wife, Tina, Kaylee, Amanda and Joshua Hartman, Hannah, Sarah and Leah Hartman and Kyler, Kambryn and Avah Duncan; her great-grandchildren, Timber Hartman, William Hartman and Kian Hartman; her siblings, Virginia Haile of Indianapolis, Indiana, Patsy Sargeant of Bedford, Texas, Jim Randolph and his wife, Lavonne, of Searcy, Arkansas, Rebecca Mcleod and her husband, Mike, of Elk City, Oklahoma; and her two sisters-in-law, Marsha Randolph of Bedford, Texas, and Clari Norman and her husband, Jay, of Blanchard, Oklahoma, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Hartman; her son, Tim Hartman; her grandson, Noah Hartman; her parents, Bob and Alga Mae Randolph; and her brothers, Raymond Randolph and Tom Randolph.

Nancy was born on May 23, 1937, in Bushton, Kansas, to Bob and Alga Mae Randolph. She graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Illinois, in 1955. She attended Freed Hardeman Christian College and met Ralph while living in Indianapolis, Indiana. They were married on December 27, 1958, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and made their home on the Hartman family farm, six miles north of Sayre, Oklahoma. They lived there until late in 2013 when, because of health-related issues, they relocated to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to be closer to family.

Nancy was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, where she served faithfully all her life. She loved to teach the younger children about Jesus and always held a special spot in her heart for all the kids that she taught through the years. She also loved to sing songs of praise, as evidenced by her joining with her family on the Sunday before she passed, singing all the songs by memory. In addition, Nancy was able to fulfill a lifelong dream when she was a part of a mission trip to Tanzania, Africa, in 2008 at the age of 70. That trip was cut short by the death of their son, Tim, however she returned to Tanzania in 2011 at the age of 74 with her granddaughter, Amanda, and the rest of the team.

Nancy was also a gifted seamstress having created men's suits, wedding dresses, formal dresses, children's clothing, costumes and quilts over the years. She loved to compete in the Beckham County Fair with the Beckham County Home Extension group, entering sewing projects, canned jellies and jams, baked goods and various other projects.

As you all know, Nancy's pride and joy was her family. She loved them greatly and was their cheerleader no matter what. She spent countless hours zigzagging the state to be at various programs for her grandchildren and any time a Family Reunion was mentioned, be assured Nancy would be there. And should you be so brave as to give her an opening in the conversation, you can rest assured that she would roll out the latest photos of said family, while giving you the latest run down of their life events. Nancy had slowed down over the last couple of years, however the devotion to family was still very evident.

Her funeral was scheduled for Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the 2nd and Adams Church of Christ in Elk City, Oklahoma, with a graveside service immediately following in Berlin, Oklahoma. The family greeted friends Friday, December 21, 2018, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers and if you so choose, the family requests that you make a donation to a children's charity of your choice in Nancy's name, which would serve at risk children or assist with adoption, both causes close to her heart. Lastly, the family would like to thank all those who cared for their Mother over the last couple of years, dear friends and the caregivers over the last two months from the Siloam Rehab Center and the Circle of Life Hospice. They have a difficult calling and do such outstanding work.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service and condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com

PAID OBITUARY

Dale Mobley

Dale Mobley, 77, of Grove, Okla., died Dec. 20, 2018, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Arkansas, to Isaac and Virginia Mobley. He married Judy Graham on Nov. 15, 2005, in Eureka Springs, Ark. He worked as a meat cutter and loved fishing.

He is survived by his wife; a son, Greg Mobley of Little Rock, Ark.; a sister, June Stephens of Keller, Texas; and a brother, Don Mobley of Texas.

A visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Billy (Bob) Robert Patton

Billy (Bob) Robert Patton, 81, of Decatur, Ark., died Dec. 21, 2018, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Decatur, Ark., to Charles Patton and Pearl Green Patton. He worked for Decatur State Bank and was a member of Decatur Assembly of God Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Foster and husband John of Fort Smith, Ark.; two sons, Bill Patton and wife Tammy of Decatur, and Bryan Patton and wife Cindy of Decatur; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Steve Patton of Springdale.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gravette, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Chris Arthur Stanley

Chris Arthur Stanley, 64, of Kansas, Okla., died Dec. 21, 2018, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Dec. 17, 1954, in Okarche, Okla., to Leroy Chester Stanley and Jean M. Thomsen Stanley. He married Karmon Elizabeth Smith on July 1, 1994, and he was a petroleum landman. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joe Stanley.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Steven Von Tungeln of Yukon, Okla., Sara Stanley and Josh Wurdeman of Oklahoma City, Okla., Scott Stanley of Norman, Okla., and Forrest Friday of Norman; four grandchildren; a sister, Alice Stanley and husband Darrell Richardson; and a brother, Kurt Stanley of Okarche.

A memorial service will held at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

General News on 12/23/2018